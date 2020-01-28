House passes bill that extends time law enforcement keeps rape kits

PIERRE | A bill designed to lengthen the time that anonymous rape kits are kept by law enforcement is breezing through the Legislature with committee approval Monday and unanimous endorsement by the House on Tuesday.

HB1074 lengthens from one year to seven years the time that law enforcement must keep an anonymous rape kit. Rep. Tim Reed, R-Brookings, explained to House members that the information on rape kits is kept anonymous when the victim is unsure about pressing charges.

“It can take a year before they are ready to come forward,” Reed said of the victims.

A hospital that prepares the rape kit will assign it a number and pass the kit along to law enforcement. Nothing on the rape kit can give any clue as to the identity of the victim. The number and the law enforcement agency storing the kit are shared with the victim in case charges are pressed in the future.

“This gives them time to heal and come forward at a later date,” Reed said.

Rep. Tim Rounds, R-Pierre, asked about the ability of small police departments to store the kits for seven years. While he said he would support the bill, Rounds added, “I don’t want to have an unfunded mandate.”