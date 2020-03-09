House passes bill to allow Spanish-language driver's license tests

PIERRE | The House has approved legislation allowing Spanish-language driver's license written tests.

The House passed Senate Bill 70 in a 42-24 vote on Monday. House members amended the bill to clearly state that the written test can be taken in Spanish or English, but the driving skills test is in English only. The amended version also changes the bill's effective date to Jan. 1, 2021. The bill will now go to the Senate to concur on the amendments and if approved, it will then go to Gov. Kristi Noem for a signature.

South Dakota, Wyoming and Utah are the only states that don't offer a Spanish-language test.

Bill sponsor Rep. Jess Olson, R-Rapid City, pointed out that residents need to be able to drive to get to work, which will in turn result in taxes for the state and money going into the local economy.

"We want to be open for business," Olson said.

Rep. Steven Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, opposed the bill, saying it creates a "cultural divide." He pointed out that there are a lot of other languages spoken in South Dakota. He said the bill was pushed by the Chambers of Commerce with the idea that Spanish is "good enough" for people who do jobs such as installing roofs on houses and they don't need to assimilate.