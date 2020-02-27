House passes bill to limit when special elections can be held

PIERRE | School district bond elections will be held in November or June if HB1263 becomes law.

The bill would require those kinds of school district elections to be held in conjunction with the primary election in June or the general election in November. In years without a primary or general election, the school elections would still be held in June or November.

Rep. Timothy Goodwin, R-Rapid City, noted the low voter turnout for Tuesday's school bond election in Rapid City.

“When you schedule a vote in the dead of winter you’re suppressing their vote,” Goodwin said. “I’m just trying to have it when the maximum number of people vote.”

Rep. Linda Duba, D-Sioux Falls, said she noted the timing of a Sioux Falls school bond vote in September 2018. She said school officials explained that the vote needed to occur in September so the new schools would be ready in 2021.

“They are still on track,” Duba said.

Rep. Ray Ring, D-Vermillion, cautioned that a school bond election could be overwhelmed by all the news surrounding a presidential or gubernatorial election.

Voter participation is a matter of personal choice, according to Rep. Ryan Cwach, D-Yankton.