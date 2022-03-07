 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

House passes legislation expanding definition of illegal sexual contact

  • 0
rotunda

A state Senate Bill crafted to better define sexual contact with minors by a person in a position of authority passed in the House of Representatives 64-4 on Monday.

The bill revises the definition of sexual contact in the state’s crime codified law to include touching the buttocks or upper inner thighs “with the intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of either party.” The section is specific to finding a person guilty of a class 6 felony.

Sen. Helene Duhamel (R-Rapid City) and Rep. Tim Reed (R-Brookings) are the prime sponsors of the bill.

Duhamel said she was approached by a Rapid City family after their experience with the Rapid City Central cross country coach who was accused of inappropriately “massaging” several female student athletes in his hotel rooms during out-of-town competitions. Thad Caldwell had his teaching certificate revoked by state education officials earlier this year.

People are also reading…

Criminal charges were not filed against Caldwell because language in the law didn’t specifically name his alleged action as an illegal sexual act. 

A chapter in the crime title deals specifically with sexual contact and further deals with sexual contact with a child under 18 and a person being in a position of authority. As it’s written, the law uses the general definition of sexual contact which includes "breasts of a female or the genitalia or anus of any person with the intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of either person."

The original form of the bill would have amended the definition itself to include the buttocks or upper inner thighs, rather than the section.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 1

Your Two Cents for March 1

While other states lower the tax burden on residents, SD looks to increase it. House Bill 1053 permits counties to institute their own sales t…

Your Two Cents for March 3

Your Two Cents for March 3

To those Two Cents commenters who are quick to compare living in South Dakota to living in Russia, remember that in Russia you would not be pe…

Your Two Cents for March 5

Your Two Cents for March 5

With Rapid City Elevate CEO projecting 40,000 people moving to the area, what is being done to prevent us from running out of water? 

Your Two Cents for March 4

Your Two Cents for March 4

I've lived in Rapid City for 57 years and Skyline Drive has been mostly neglected all those years. Maybe the mayor and city council can take s…

Your Two Cents for March 2

Your Two Cents for March 2

The Oxford dictionary defines representative as “(of a legislative or deliberative assembly) consisting of people chosen to act and speak on b…

Watch Now: Related Video

China says it continues to value its relationship with Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News