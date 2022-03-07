House passes legislation expanding definition of illegal sexual contact

A state Senate Bill crafted to better define sexual contact with minors by a person in a position of authority passed in the House of Representatives 64-4 on Monday.

The bill revises the definition of sexual contact in the state’s crime codified law to include touching the buttocks or upper inner thighs “with the intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of either party.” The section is specific to finding a person guilty of a class 6 felony.

Sen. Helene Duhamel (R-Rapid City) and Rep. Tim Reed (R-Brookings) are the prime sponsors of the bill.

Duhamel said she was approached by a Rapid City family after their experience with the Rapid City Central cross country coach who was accused of inappropriately “massaging” several female student athletes in his hotel rooms during out-of-town competitions. Thad Caldwell had his teaching certificate revoked by state education officials earlier this year.

Criminal charges were not filed against Caldwell because language in the law didn’t specifically name his alleged action as an illegal sexual act.

A chapter in the crime title deals specifically with sexual contact and further deals with sexual contact with a child under 18 and a person being in a position of authority. As it’s written, the law uses the general definition of sexual contact which includes "breasts of a female or the genitalia or anus of any person with the intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of either person."

The original form of the bill would have amended the definition itself to include the buttocks or upper inner thighs, rather than the section.

