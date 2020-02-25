House rejects bill to extend petition challenges of government decisions

PIERRE | Efforts to put a local government decision to a vote of the people won’t get added time to collect signatures. On Tuesday, the House of Representatives defeated HB1226.

Currently, citizens have 20 days to refer a local government decision to a vote. HB1226 would add 15 days for collecting signatures on city and school issues and 20 days for collecting signatures on county issues.

“Let’s show our communities that we respect them,” said Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City.

Rep. Tim Reed, R-Brookings, asked the House to resist the bill because of the amount of time it would add to projects.

“The city keeps things moving along,” Reed said. “The county keeps things moving along.”

Rep. Timothy Goodwin, a Republican who lives near Hill City, said people in his area get their local government news from a weekly newspaper and Internet service is spotty.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s just a fairness issue,” Goodwin said of adding more time to the signature collection process.

Rep. Carl Perry, R-Aberdeen, urged support for the bill because it has the potential to get more people involved in the political process.