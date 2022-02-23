House rejects bill to limit federal gun regulation in state

A firearms-related bill that would’ve let the state say no to cooperating with some federal gun laws failed to pass Tuesday in the South Dakota House of Representatives.

HB 1052, “an Act to place limitations on the enforcement of federal laws and orders related to 2 firearms, accessories, and ammunition,” failed 28-39, after several amendments.

The bill would’ve prevented federal regulation, trade and taxation that would create a “chilling effect” on the local gun industry. Another section of the bill would've prohibited the enforcement of federal laws stricter than South Dakota's state gun laws.

Although a likely boost for local gun enthusiasts and shops alike who were proponents of the bill at its prior hearing, some law enforcement representatives stood against the bill since it could risk them from losing federal cooperation, dollars and ability.

Rep. Aaron Aylward, a Republican from Harrisburg, called the bill “proactive” to protect the Second Amendment and to “prevent the federal government from commandeering or coercing state employees to carry out unconstitutional acts,” when it comes to regulating firearms.

Rep. Doug Barthel, a Sioux Falls Republican, questioned who determined the chilling effect and how to define it.

Barthel, a former police chief in Sioux Falls, emphasized the local and state police department need to work on federal task forces like Crimes Against Children.

Then there was a discussion of the potential fine a police department could pay for violating the proposed bill in its latest form.

“I mean, if the officer makes a wrong call on that, whether or not it is or it isn't. He could face a $50,000 penalty, (a) civil penalty, and his department could face that as well,” Barthel said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0