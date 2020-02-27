House rejects letting voters decide on property tax relief fund

PIERRE | House members voiced support for property tax relief on Thursday, but not for the way it was offered in HJR5003.

House Joint Resolution 5003, if approved by both the House and Senate, would have put on the ballot a constitutional amendment to create a property tax relief trust fund. Every year the fund would be stocked with 50% of the unobligated funds available at the end of the fiscal year. The other 50% of those funds would go to the budget reserve fund.

In 2030 interest from the fund would be used for property tax relief. The resolution’s sponsor, Rep. Caleb Finck, R-Tripp, said the Legislature had plenty of time to figure out what that property tax relief would look like.

“This body tends to solve problems on a daily basis,” Finck said, noting that the Legislature has a tradition of embracing plans that offer property tax relief.

Property tax relief legislation was usually the result of a windfall of one-time money, according to Rep. Hugh Bartels, R-Watertown.

“We don’t have a windfall of money,” Bartels said. “There are times when we need that cash.”

