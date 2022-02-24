 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

House revives legislation striking defense for medical pot

  • Updated
  • 0
Marijuana Plant
Courtesy photo

PIERRE | South Dakota House Republican lawmakers on Thursday revived a bill to rid the state's medical marijuana law of a provision that allows patients with debilitating medical conditions to avoid criminal charges for pot possession if they have not obtained a marijuana identification card.

The bill, which has already passed the Senate, was dismissed Wednesday by a House committee. But the bill was resurrected Thursday with support from one-third of the House in a maneuver called a “smokeout.” It would still need support from at least half the House to get a vote in the chamber.

The bill is one among dozens of changes lawmakers are considering to the state's medical marijuana law, which voters passed in 2020. Organizations and businesses supporting medical pot argued that people who need medical marijuana are still struggling to get recommendations from physicians and ID cards issued by the Department of Health.

“You are effectively criminalizing patients that have not yet had the chance to find a legal avenue for access,” Liz Tiger, a medical pot patient, told the House Judiciary committee Wednesday.

People are also reading…

The bill's proponents say that people have had time to get the ID cards and the provision has hamstrung enforcement of recreational pot possession laws.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
4

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 18

Your Two Cents for Feb. 18

I'm so tired of parents thinking they know more about what to teach than the educators. If you don't like what and how the schools teach, home…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 22

Your Two Cents for Feb. 22

Parental control over school curriculum is a great sound bite, but essentially meaningless. A system in which the loudest parent carries the d…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 19

Your Two Cents for Feb. 19

$5 million for a shooting range that will service how many people? And that's only the beginning of shelling out money. How about daily mainte…

Watch Now: Related Video

What you can do to help the people of Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News