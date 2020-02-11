House seeks congressional ‘cracker barrel’

PIERRE | A resolution approved the S.D. House of Representatives seeks an annual report to the Legislature from the state’s congressional delegation.

House Concurrent Resolution 6006 calls for the state’s congressional delegation to appear before a joint session of the Legislature each January to report on federal issues relevant to the state, to answer questions and hear about lawmakers’ concerns.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Basically all we’re asking for is a crackerbarrel,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Steve Livermont, R-Martin, referring to the meetings legislators hold with their constituents.

Rep. Isaac Latterell, R-Tea, said that originally U.S. senators were selected by state Legislatures to ensure that state concerns were heard in Washington, D.C.

“We should all have their cell phone numbers and be communicating with them in D.C.,” Latterell said, noting the importance of federal issues that intersect with state’s rights.

HCR6006 was approved by the House on a vote of 55-13 and now goes to the Senate. Concurrent resolutions do not have the weight of law, but rather offer an insight into the wishes of the Legislature

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0