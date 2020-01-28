House split on using rules rather than laws to govern Legislature

PIERRE -- Nearly one-third of House members were not in favor of a bill that would replace statutes with rules when it comes to how the Legislature is run.

HB1001 would repeal laws that determine the time and place of legislative sessions, the elective officers of the House and Senate, how to handle tie votes when organizing the House, the appointment of legislative employees and presiding officers, the assignment of interns and the administration of the intern program.

Rep. Steven Haugaard R-Sioux Falls, said the time and place of legislative sessions doesn’t need to be in statute because it’s already in the state Constitution. Rather than being placed in law, the other functions would be handled by the rule-making authority of the Legislature.

Rep. Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton, offered an amendment to strike the first five sections of the bill, leaving only the repeals dealing with the internship program. Statutes are longer lasting than rules, Hunhoff said.

“That is open to change by whoever’s on the rules committee,” Hunhoff said, speaking in favor of keeping the statutes. “They have been guideposts. They have been consistent.”

Rep. Tim Rounds, R-Pierre, also supported the amendment.