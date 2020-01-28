House split on using rules rather than laws to govern Legislature

PIERRE -- Nearly one-third of House members were not in favor of a bill that would replace statutes with rules when it comes to how the Legislature is run.
HB1001 would repeal laws that determine the time and place of legislative sessions, the elective officers of the House and Senate, how to handle tie votes when organizing the House, the appointment of legislative employees and presiding officers, the assignment of interns and the administration of the intern program.
Rep. Steven Haugaard R-Sioux Falls, said the time and place of legislative sessions doesn’t need to be in statute because it’s already in the state Constitution. Rather than being placed in law, the other functions would be handled by the rule-making authority of the Legislature.
Rep. Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton, offered an amendment to strike the first five sections of the bill, leaving only the repeals dealing with the internship program. Statutes are longer lasting than rules, Hunhoff said.
“That is open to change by whoever’s on the rules committee,” Hunhoff said, speaking in favor of keeping the statutes. “They have been guideposts. They have been consistent.”
Rep. Tim Rounds, R-Pierre, also supported the amendment.
“These are things a lot of people in this state revere,” Rounds said, speaking of the statutes that would be repealed by HB1001.
“The point of this is to get the House and Senate to run our own affairs,” said Haugaard, the primary House sponsor of the bill.
The needs of the people are more important than changes that would allow the Legislature to govern itself by rule, according to Rep. Jess Olson, R-Rapid City.
“We take away some of their opportunity to comment on this,” Olson said. “It needs the oversight of the people of South Dakota.”
Haugaard argued that most of the laws being repealed in HB1001 are unconstitutional.
“You can’t pass a law that’s going to bind a future Legislature,” Haugaard said.
The amendment failed on a vote of 22-45.
After the amendment vote, Rounds said it was easy to see which way the Legislature was leaning. That didn’t stop him from asking his colleagues to defeat the bill.
“We need a higher bar than just a dozen people sitting around a table,” Rounds said, referring to the Legislature’s Executive Committee which starts the rule-making process.
Haugaard asked representatives to vote for the bill and “allow the Legislature to run its own business.”
The bill passed on a vote of 42-26. It now goes to the Senate.