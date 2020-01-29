House to consider ban on commercial surrogacy agents

PIERRE | A South Dakota House committee advanced a bill on Wednesday that would criminalize agents who facilitate commercial surrogate pregnancies in the state.

The proposed law would make acting as a surrogacy agent a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail. The bill exempts “altruistic" surrogate pregnancies and allows for the surrogate and child's health care costs to be covered.

Data on how many commercial surrogacies are arranged each year in South Dakota wasn't immediately available.

The bill aims to make South Dakota one of a handful of states to ban commercial surrogacy contracts. It will next be considered by the full House.

Rep. Jon Hansen, the Dell Rapids Republican who introduced the bill, said commercial surrogacy “makes a commodity out of mothers and children.” He said there are no laws that regulate the contracts and that this loophole opens the door for abuse.

Former surrogates testified before the committee. One described commercial surrogacy as “exploitative,” while others said using agents ensures safety for all parties.