The Pennington County Board of Commissioners are accepting applications to fill a position on the Pennington County Housing and Redevelopment Commission. This position is for a five-year term.
The Pennington County Housing and Redevelopment Commission oversees the Federal Public Housing Program for low to moderate income families in the area.
Individuals are asked to submit a citizen interest form describing their qualifications and background to the Pennington County Board of Commissioners, 130 Kansas City St., Suite 100, Rapid City, SD 57701. Please include your agency or community affiliation (if applicable), your particular interests as related to a board of this kind, and what you can contribute to such a board. Citizen interest forms can be found on the County website at http://www.pennco.org/boardopenings.
All responses must be received in the County Commission Office by 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15. Interviews will be scheduled for Feb. 26 and/or Feb. 27.
The recommendation for appointment will be presented to the Commission on March 5, and the appointment is scheduled to be made at the March 19 Board of Commissioners meeting. All applicants are asked to attend the appointment meeting.
For additional information, please contact Doug Wells, executive director of Pennington County Housing at 394-5350.