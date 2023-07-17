South Dakota Housing will be accepting Housing Infrastructure Financing Program (HIFP) applications beginning on Monday, July 24, 2023 at 12:00 (noon) CDT. Applicants are encouraged to use the application portal on sdhousing.org. Instructions on how to access the portal can be found on the Application Submission page.

To access the application portal, you will need to obtain a username and password. In order to ensure you receive your sign-on information in a timely manner you are encouraged to request them in advance of the opening of the portal on July 24, 2023.

SD Housing is holding a virtual meeting to provide training on filling out the application and related documentation. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. CDT.

HIFP Application Training

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

2:00 p.m. CDT

Join by Phone: 844.773.7615

Conference ID: 511238

Or Join by desktop or tablet: https://meet.sdhda.org/chas/76KTV473