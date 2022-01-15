Housing prices skyrocket in 2021 in the Black Hills

Housing in the Black Hills is a hot, expensive commodity with new residents moving to the area and less inventory available.

The president of the Black Hills Association of Realtors said higher prices, supply-chain delays for building new homes and a limited inventory of pre-existing homes are all contributing to the extremely tight market.

The association released its 2021 year-end housing report this week, showing average real estate listing prices increased 27.4% — from $328,410 in 2020 to a record $418,610 in 2021. Additionally, the average selling price for a home increased 13.9% over 2020 — from $283,912 to $323,285.

Homes stayed on the market in 2021 for an average of 16 days before being purchased, compared to 30 days in 2020 and 53 days in 2015. The inventory of available homes has also decreased, with only 2,235 homes sold in 2021, down 30 from 2020.

Black Hills Association of Realtors President Stuart Martin said Friday the supply of homes for sale in the area is struggling to keep up with demand.

"We have a lot of new construction homes on the market that are higher-priced than they were a year ago. From 2020 to 2021, we had more new construction homes on the market, so that's going to bump the price," Martin said. "New construction prices are high. As we hear across the country, materials are up, labor costs are up, they can't get supplies. That's the reason for the increase in prices, I believe."

Building a new home or housing development in the Black Hills area is expensive anyway, Martin said, with the terrain, landscape and needed infrastructure in the area. The supply-chain issues and increased costs for materials are exasperating an already significant housing issue, he said.

Additionally, Martin said fewer preexisting homes are going on the market, driving up prices for new ones. Fewer older homes, a new influx of people moving to the area, and shorter days on the real estate market are contribute to rising demand.

"We just don't have the inventory in the market. We have a lot of people moving into Rapid City and so you get a supply-and-demand thing, which is increasing the numbers," he said. "When these homes go on the market, if you're ready, willing and able to make an offer to get into a house, you're going to be the one that gets that house. If you delay a little bit, you're probably not going to get it."

With the expected increase in residents moving to the Black Hills as Ellsworth Air Force Base expands to accommodate the B-21 stealth bomber, Martin said affordable housing will be a need.

"I don't know where we're going to put the affordable housing until we can find dirt that is cost effective in order to get affordable housing into the Rapid City market," Martin said. "With infrastructure costs going up, even if we were to get the dirt purchased at a reasonable price, then our infrastructure — like the cost of piping, labor, concrete, asphalt, utilities … the costs add up.

"Until we can find a happy median in the price of land and the infrastructure costs, I think we're going to have a problem finding affordable housing in Rapid."

