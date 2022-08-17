Housing, transportation discussed with city planners

Members of the public will have the next 30 days to comment on the five-year consolidated plan for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program and Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice.

Community Enrichment Manager Michelle Schuelke and Amy Bennet with MSA Professional Services led a Coffee with Planners discussion topic as well as a separate afternoon session Wednesday.

Schuelke said the five-year plan helps making funding decisions for the CDBG program. She said there has been several stakeholder meetings to help develop the draft plan. It and the analysis will be on the city's website until 4 p.m. Sept. 19.

After public comment, the plans and final reports will be presented to the Rapid City Council to adopt and then presented to the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development.

The analysis identifies some of the impediments to fair housing and makes recommendations on what actions the city could take to remedy them.

During Coffee with Planners, Schuelke said there were great questions about how city zoning affects citizens and how and why the program, and the city, does things, how affordable housing is addressed, questions about transportation and what that means for the larger community as a whole.

Schuelke said one idea that was brought up was using CDBG funds creatively for possibly helping with taxes on home property taxes.

"That's certainly a comment that we will consider," she said. "Those are ideas that we want to garnish from the public so that we can have the best program going forward. There's a million different ways CDBG can be implemented. Our goal is to be effective and efficient and have public buy-in."

She said there are a number of new companies coming in to Rapid City to address affordable housing needs. She said the companies are here because they have buy-in with the community and for the community.

"They're going to be part of our community and the fabric of what is Rapid City," Schuelke said. "Although they're considered an outside entity right now, they'll be here for a long time."

She said affordable housing has been identified as a high priority. She said CDBG only has half a million dollars to address the issue and CDBG is only one tool to address affordable housing.

She said builders, developers, non-profit organizations and state-level resources help. She said leveraging sources and forming partnerships is the way to address affordable housing.

Bennet said the high priorities for the consolidated plan are production of rental units as well as new home acquisition, rehabilitation for existing housing and rental assistance.

The plans will be available on the city's website at rcgov.org.

During Coffee with Planners, Long Range Planning Manager Kip Harrington discussed major transportation projects coming to the area.

He said one of the projects will begin in 2023 with pavement work on Interstate 190 between North Street and Anamosa Street. He said the bridge will be reconstructed at about $6.5 million. He said the interstate will now have to be shut down during construction. Harrington said the timeline for completion is about a year.

Harrington said the biggest project will come in 2024 with reconstruction of Interstate 90 from exit 44 to exit 46, as well as the interchange reconstruction for Piedmont at exit 46.

He said it is a two-lane bridge with no shoulders or sidewalks.

"It's very difficult for people to get across," he said.

Harrington said it is also a popular spot for trucks to pull off, so there is a lot of heavy truck traffic as well. He said the project will likely go through 2025.

He said the project is state and federal and will cost about $63.5 million.

An interstate project between 2026 and 2030 will be for exit 63 to Box Elder. Harrington said the interchange has one exit and one entrance, so it will be reconstructed.

Other projects include U.S. Highway 16 intersection changes between Rockerville and Reptile Gardens as well as a reduced conflict intersection between Neck Yoke Road and Reptile Gardens.