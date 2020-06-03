Hovercraft business off to fast start in Black Hills

He said the park will also shut down if lightning or thunder are in the area for the safety of the customers. According to the park’s website, if operations are canceled due to weather, riders can request a refund or resume riding once the weather clears the area.

Forister said he hadn’t ridden on a hovercraft before purchasing them aside from larger models many, many years ago in the military.

“I started talking to a lot of people who have (ridden them) and there’s quite a few hovercraft in the United States — it’s just nobody set up a hovercraft park for the public to come out and ride them,” he said.

Forister said before people step into the pilot’s seat, he and his employees give general instructions on how to maneuver the vehicles and go over safety precautions with the riders. They do this again before participants are let onto the course.

The course is limited to three hovercraft operating at the same time. Forister said any more than that and it gets a little congested.

Pilots and passengers are also limited to about 20 minutes.