Hovercraft business off to fast start in Black Hills

Anyone can be a pilot at the Hover Hawgs hovercraft park — well, those who are over 14 years old at least.
Bennie Forister and his wife Tanya opened the park, which allows those interested to fly and whir around a track on three acres, on May 8.
Forister said the couple was looking into starting a side business in the Black Hills. They started with researching campgrounds and cabin rentals, but thought it may be difficult to make a living with so many around.
“I started talking to the people coming into the Black Hills for vacation and the Sturgis Rally,” Forister said. “They were looking for things to do, things that were actually hands-on. You can only go see Mount Rushmore so many times.”
That’s when he stumbled across hovercraft.
He called the British HoverCraft company and asked them to build five machines for him — two Snapper IIs and three Marlin IIIs.
Each model allows one pilot and one passenger, but the Snapper II can handle a maximum weight of 250 pounds while the Marlin III can handle up to 400 pounds.
The hovercraft use a large wind turbine that creates thrust. The challenge with the machines, though, is weather. Forister said although the hovercraft operate well over dirt, grass, snow, ice, water and concrete, wind over 20 mph will make it difficult for the pilot to maneuver the vehicle.
He said the park will also shut down if lightning or thunder are in the area for the safety of the customers. According to the park’s website, if operations are canceled due to weather, riders can request a refund or resume riding once the weather clears the area.
Forister said he hadn’t ridden on a hovercraft before purchasing them aside from larger models many, many years ago in the military.
“I started talking to a lot of people who have (ridden them) and there’s quite a few hovercraft in the United States — it’s just nobody set up a hovercraft park for the public to come out and ride them,” he said.
Forister said before people step into the pilot’s seat, he and his employees give general instructions on how to maneuver the vehicles and go over safety precautions with the riders. They do this again before participants are let onto the course.
The course is limited to three hovercraft operating at the same time. Forister said any more than that and it gets a little congested.
Pilots and passengers are also limited to about 20 minutes.
“We found that 20 minutes is the limit. Even for a very active, strong person, these things take a little bit of skill but they also take a little physical energy to operate,” Forister said. “You’ll be sore the next morning, especially turning these things around the corners that we have.”
After riders are finished, Forister said all equipment is sanitized, and there are signs posted for social distancing.
Despite being open for over three weeks, the park has already seen some repeat customers.
“They’re actually addictive,” Forister said. “Once you start riding them, you want to just go back and ride them over and over and over again because you can constantly improve yourself on how you operate the hovercraft each time you go out and ride them.”
Forister said he has a five-year plan for additions to the park, but wouldn't reveal anything quite yet.
Hover Hawgs is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The park will be open from May 8 through the end of September. It’s $33 to pilot the Snapper II and $39 to pilot the Marlin III. Passengers can ride for $7 on each model.
Passengers must be 9 years old or older, and pilots must be 14 years old or older. Group and military discounts are available.
The park can be found at 8686 S. Highway 16 by Harvest Acres.
