How to help our community is a weekly round-up of volunteer opportunities in the Black Hills as provided by the Helpline Center.
The HOPE Center's Mentoring Program would like to have 10 or more active mentoring relationships. The mentors are trained and then meet with their mentee once a week to offer encouragement, friendship, wisdom and counsel. Mentees are individuals living within the crisis of poverty, most often those who are experiencing or who have experienced chronic homelessness. Mentors provide a stable support for mentees as they get connected to community resources, work through various life situations, and take steps toward a life outside of poverty. Must be 21 years or older to volunteer.
The Rapid City Vet Center seeks volunteers to serve as front-desk receptionists. Volunteers are needed to greet and welcome veteran clients, answer phones and direct calls, and perform light clerical duties. This would be an opportunity for a volunteer to become well-versed in resources and benefits available to veterans. Hours and days are flexible. Must be 16 or older to volunteer.
Habitat ReStore is looking for an inventory volunteer to assist customers in unloading donations from their vehicle and preparing donations to be sold by cleaning items, making minor repairs, and assembling items. This opportunity involves stocking, organizing, and cleaning of items on the sales floor, preparing damaged items to be recycled, and cleaning the dock area and warehouse. Must be 18 or older to volunteer.
The Homestake Opera House seeks volunteers to assist with selling beer, wine, soda, and water during events. There are approximately 70 shows per year. All tips stay with the organization as donations. The volunteer gets to enjoy the show. Duties include checking ID, understanding of types of beer and wine offered, setup and cleanup, cash and check transactions (must be able to make change). Must be 21 or older to volunteer.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.