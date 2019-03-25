How to help our community is a weekly round-up of volunteer opportunities in the Black Hills as provided by the Helpline Center.
Paint a bowl for Feeding South Dakota’s Empty Bowl event at Pottery2Paint. Let them know you’re there for Empty Bowls. Feeding South Dakota hopes to have all bowls painted by April 1. Open to all ages.
Purr’N Ruff Rescue/Black Hills Rescue Transport is looking for caring, compassionate foster volunteers to love, teach, learn, grow and be involved with placing them into their new forever home when the adoption takes place. The Rescue supplies all necessities for the foster animal. Must be 18 or older.
JDRF One Walk is a fun, family-friendly event where dedicated walkers, volunteers and sponsors raise money to make living with T1D (Type 1 Diabetes) safer and healthier until it is no longer a threat. As the largest T1D event in the world, it's also an amazing experience filled with activities, entertainment and the celebration of coming together to change the future for everyone living with this disease. Minimum age of 15 on your own, or any age with an adult to walk/volunteer.
Canyon Lake Activity Center is in need of volunteers for its Thrift Store. Volunteers will work three-hour shifts making sales. Light cleaning might be included. Must be 15 or older.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.