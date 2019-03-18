How to help our community is a weekly round-up of volunteer opportunities in the Black Hills as provided by the Helpline Center.
Crisis Intervention Shelter Service Inc. is looking for volunteers to help with snow removal on their property at the Sturgis location during the winter months. Volunteers are needed Sunday-Saturday, at varying times or when snow is present. Must be at least 8 years old with an adult or 12 to volunteer.
Those interested in seeing firsthand the creative minds of the next generation of scientists and engineers can register to be a judge for the 64th annual High Plains Regional Science & Engineering Fair on Tuesday, April 9, at theChristensen Hall of Fame. The fair is open to students in grades 6-12 who showcase projects in biological sciences, physical sciences, social sciences, and engineering. All judges will need to arrive in the by 8 a.m. for a briefing before judging begins at 8:30. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Judging forms will need to be turned in by 1 p.m. Judges must be at least 18 years old to volunteer.
The Black Hills Symphony League is seeking volunteers to help with one annual fundraising event and other optional activities. The group has fun while working shoulder to shoulder on fundraising projects and in other ways to help welcome concert-goers to the symphony events. Must be at least 12 years old with an adult or 16 to volunteer.
Partnership with Native Americans seeks volunteers for general office cleaning and support. Court order allowed. Schedule is flexible Monday thru Friday. Must be at least 16 years old to volunteer.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.