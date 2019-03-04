How to help our community is a weekly round-up of volunteer opportunities in the Black Hills as provided by the Helpline Center.
Special Olympics is looking for a group of three to five volunteers to assist with their annual Special Olympics end-of-season bowling awards ceremony at Black Hills Works at 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 14. Volunteers will assist with passing out snacks and awards and general setup before and cleanup afterwards. Must be 18 or older to volunteer.
Community Health of the Black Hills seeks volunteer registered nurses to take patient vitals and provide patient care. Volunteers may also stock supplies and autoclave. Nurses are needed morning through evening Monday through Friday. Must be 18 or older to volunteer.
Are you passionate about fashion, interviewing or HR, or helping women in our community? Dress for Success Black Hills could use your help. Dress for Success Black Hills is looking for boutique volunteers to help with the suiting process at their boutique location at the mall. Volunteers will help women find an interview appropriate outfit and help them build their confidence for their upcoming interview. Must be 18 or older to volunteer.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.