How To Help Our Community is a weekly roundup of volunteer opportunities in the Black Hills as provided by the Helpline Center.
• Youth and Family Services is seeking volunteers for the upcoming Harvest Festival from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Fullerton Farms. The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Volunteers are needed to help set-up booths and canopies, relocate supplies, assist at booths and then dismantle the canopies at the end of the event. Must 13 or older.
• Bethany Christian Services is seeking volunteers as Family Friends who come alongside the placing parent in crisis, connect them with community resources that can help the parents get back on their feet, and act as a mentor and friend. Family Friends must go through a short application and training process. Must be 22 or older.
• 7th Cavalry Drum and Bugle Corps of Rapid is seeking drummers and/or brass (bugle) volunteer performers. Musicians rehearse at 7 p.m. each Thursday at Canyon Lake Senior Center annex. Musicians of all skill levels are invited to participate. Must be 18 or older.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.