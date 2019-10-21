How To Help Our Community is a weekly roundup of volunteer opportunities in the Black Hills as provided by the Helpline Center.
• The Explorer program is a part of the Boy Scouts of America-Learning for Life and sponsored by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The program is designed for students ages 15-20. This is a great opportunity to learn about law enforcement, serve your community and prepare for a bright future. Must be 15 or older.
• Working Against Violence Inc. is need of drivers to drop off and pick up kids from school from 7-8:30 a.m. or 2:30-4 p.m. on school days through the end of May 2020. Must be 18 or older.
• Volunteers of America Northern Rockies is seeking volunteers for their annual Soup for a Cause event on Nov. 7 at the Central States Fairgrounds. Volunteers are needed to serve soup, supervise the activities and games for children’s area, take tickets, help in the kitchen, and tear down crew. Kitchen help is needed from 4:30-7 p.m.. Children's area volunteers are needed from 5-7:30 p.m. and ticket takers and soup servers from 5-7 p.m. Tear down is from 7-8:30 p.m. Must be 13 or older with an adult; court order allowed.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.