How To Help Our Community is a weekly roundup of volunteer opportunities in the Black Hills as provided by the Helpline Center.
• Youth VIP is hosting a retreat for youth from Oct. 25-27. The students will have Family Readiness classes provided by Youth and Family Services. Volunteers are needed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., monitoring, helping with activities such as hiking, ropes course, volleyball and volunteers for overnight to supervise students in the cabins from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. ($50 stipend will be provided for those who stay overnight). Must 18 or older.
• Special Olympics is in need of volunteers for the Fall Classic Sept. 20-22 for score keepers and runners and the Rapid City Truck Convoy on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28 for serving food, giving out participant goodie bags/shirts, helping with auction, helping with tear down, helping with kids area, keeping score of corn hole toss competition, dunk tank, and helping park trucks. Must be 18 or older.
• The Community Schools Clothes Closet is located inside of General Beadle Elementary School and houses clothing, shoes, coats and hygiene items for elementary age students. They are currently seeking volunteers to help sort the newly donated clothes from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, August through May. Must be 18 or accompanied by an adult.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.