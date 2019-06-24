How To Help Our Community is a weekly roundup of volunteer opportunities in the Black Hills as provided by the Helpline Center.
• Black Hills Pride is seeking volunteers to support this year’s 8th annual PRIDE festival on July 12-14. Must 18 or older.
• Hills Alive is seeking volunteers to support the annual Christian music festival on July 20-21. Must be 14 or older.
• The Boys and Girls Club of the Black Hills is seeking tutors to help their kindergarten through 5 grade students with general studies throughout the summer. Volunteer times and days are flexible. Must be 18 or older.
