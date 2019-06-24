{{featured_button_text}}

How To Help Our Community is a weekly roundup of volunteer opportunities in the Black Hills as provided by the Helpline Center. 

Black Hills Pride is seeking volunteers to support this year’s 8th annual PRIDE festival on July 12-14. Must 18 or older.

Hills Alive is seeking volunteers to support the annual Christian music festival on July 20-21. Must be 14 or older.

• The Boys and Girls Club of the Black Hills is seeking tutors to help their kindergarten through 5 grade students with general studies throughout the summer. Volunteer times and days are flexible. Must be 18 or older.

For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.

