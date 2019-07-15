How To Help Our Community is a weekly roundup of volunteer opportunities in the Black Hills as provided by the Helpline Center.
• Helpline Center is seeking support for our annual auction event, "Meaningful Moments" that will be hosted in February 2020. Specific committee roles that are available are auction item seekers, event management and planning, and sponsorship. Must 16 or older.
• Volunteers are needed in the Black Hills Works Out and About program. Black Hills Works' intentions with Out and About are to partner volunteers with the people who Black Hills Works supports in fun events in the Black Hills. Must be 16 or older.
• The Children’s Home Society is seeking a volunteer in their Therapeutic Foster Care Child Care. Volunteers are required to complete 10 hours of training throughout the year, and must commit to providing childcare 1-2 times per month for 10 months. Must be 21 or older.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.