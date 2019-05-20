How To Help Our Community is a weekly roundup of volunteer opportunities in the Black Hills as provided by the Helpline Center.
• Helpline Center is in need of volunteers from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Spirit of Volunteerism Awards on Tuesday, May 21, at the Best Western Ramkota Convention Center in Rapid City.
• Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is looking for individuals and groups to help in the Spearfish ReStore during the week of May 27 to 31. They are working on a major reset of the sales floor and will need help moving, cleaning, and organizing product. Monday and Tuesday will be more physically demanding with a lot of moving. Wednesday through Friday will be focused more on organizing and getting everything into place. Groups and individuals can either work a half day (3 hours) or a full day (6 hours). Must be 18 or older to volunteer.
You have free articles remaining.
• Meals on Wheels is seeking receptionist support from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday to answer phones. Volunteers would not be required to work all five days a week, rather have a choice of days that work best for you. Must be 18 or older to volunteer.
• The Suzie Cappa Art Center, a division of Black Hills Works, is seeking studio help. Volunteers will support the studio through organizing, cleaning, and if asked, supporting artists and classes. Groups and individuals are welcome. Must be 15 with an adult or 16 or older to volunteer.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.