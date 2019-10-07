How To Help Our Community is a weekly roundup of volunteer opportunities in the Black Hills as provided by the Helpline Center.
• The Friends of the Library are in need of volunteer help for their annual sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, for set up, and from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, for tear down. Must be 18 or older to volunteer.
• Dress for Success Black Hills is in need of individuals to help sort the clothing and accessory donations it received from local donors for the program. The next volunteer event is on Thursday, Oct. 24. Must be 18 or older to volunteer.
• Seventh Circuit CASA is looking for a crew of 4-6 people who can meet at their storage unit and help construct gorilla shelves from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11. Must be 16 or older to volunteer.
• Deadwood History, Inc. is seeking a volunteer to support their DHi curatorial staff. Volunteers will receive training in proper handling of historic photographs, digitizing, and will also complete duties like retrieving historic photographs from storage, scanning and rehousing photographs. Must be 18 or older to volunteer.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.