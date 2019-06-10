How To Help Our Community is a weekly roundup of volunteer opportunities in the Black Hills as provided by the Helpline Center.
• Jewel Cave 200th Mile Celebration and Reunion is a three-day conference-style event Friday, June 28 through Sunday, June 30. Various volunteer positions are needed: banquet server on June 28 and 29; barbecue server from 5:30-7 p.m. on June 28; hall attendant on June 28 and 29 (times vary); talk moderator on June 28 and 29 (times vary); registration table all three days (times vary). Must be 14 or older.
• Midnight Cowboy Run is a three-mile fun run/walk on June 14 in Deadwood. Volunteers are needed for registration and direction. Times vary from 6 p.m. to past midnight. Must be 18 or older.
• United Way of the Black Hills is seeking individuals or groups to assemble the Baby's 1st Book Bag that are distributed to area parents to encourage reading and fostering learning in the home. Assembly needs to be complete by June 10. Must be 12 or older with an adult or 14 or older.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.