How To Help Our Community is a weekly roundup of volunteer opportunities in the Black Hills as provided by the Helpline Center.
• Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota needs volunteers to help deliver meals on multiple routes in the Rapid City area. Current needs include two volunteers for Mondays, one volunteer for Tuesdays, one volunteer for Wednesdays, and one volunteer for Thursdays. Must be 21 or older.
• Volunteers are needed in the Black Hills Works Flutter Productions Department. Flutter Productions is an all-abilities theater program that serves adults and children with or without disabilities. Must be 16 or older.
• Partnership with Native Americans seeks volunteers to help stuff Christmas stockings, which will be distributed to youth. Volunteers can stuff between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Must be 18 or older.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.