How To Help Our Community is a weekly roundup of volunteer opportunities in the Black Hills as provided by the Helpline Center.
• Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce is in need of volunteers to sell duck tickets for two-hour increments from Friday, June 28, through Sunday, June 30, during the Main Street Arts and Crafts Fair. Must be 18 or older.
• Live, Move, Be Farms is currently operating four greenhouses growing leaf crops and tomatoes. They are seeking a volunteer to work with the expansion, planting, maintenance and harvest of its perennial rhubarb patch. The weekly commitment should be less than two hours on average per week. Must be 16 or older.
• Teen Up is seeking young people to read to elementary students after lunch during the summer. These opportunities are mainly from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Must be 13 or older.
• TEDxRapidCity is seeking two volunteers for the upcoming event on June 26 at the Performing Arts Center throughout the duration of the talks from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. One volunteer is needed to run the PowerPoint that contains the speakers' talk information. Time management, attention to detail, and tech experience preferred. In addition, a volunteer is needed to assist backstage with microphone placement, runner for speakers and the lead organizer. Time management and ability to juggle multiple tasks preferred.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.