How To Help Our Community is a weekly roundup of volunteer opportunities in the Black Hills as provided by the Helpline Center.

• Fundraising volunteers are needed to form Relay For Life teams. Teams raise funds for cancer research and patient programs through their own fundraisers. Those can be as simple as hosting a game night and taking donations, or as elaborate as hosting a sporting tournament. American Cancer Society is looking for teams throughout the Black Hills. Must be 16 or older; court order allowed.

• Volunteers are needed at Pennington County Jail to contribute to drum circle. Volunteers from the community conduct a drum group program weekly. Drum group volunteers will use spiritual core values to assist inmates with recognizing spiritually and culturally healthy behavior. The intent of the program is to promote cultural values that may have gone astray. Must be 18 or older.