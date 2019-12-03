How To Help Our Community is a weekly roundup of volunteer opportunities in the Black Hills as provided by the Helpline Center.
• Metro Lions Club is hosting ChariTree Extravaganza Breakfast, an event to raise funds and awareness for various Black Hills nonprofit organizations. The event will be held from 5:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. today, at the Minneluzahan Senior Citizen Center. It originally scheduled for Monday morning, however the weather caused the breakfast to be delayed. Volunteers are needed to help cook and serve the meal and clean up. The event will consist of a breakfast and a festival of trees. Must be 16 or older to volunteer.
• Kids Against Hunger is seeking volunteers who will work in assembly lines to package nutritious Kids Against Hunger meals to be distributed to hungry people around the world and in the Black Hills. Cost is $20 per adult and $10 per child. Come during your lunch hour or after work to help feed the hungry!
• Volunteers of America Northern Rockies is seeking Christian ministry-based volunteers for chapel services on the third Wednesday of the month from noon-1 p.m. Volunteers are needed to provide light lunch, and/or ministry teams are needed to participate in the service by offering any of the following: simple worship songs, a 15- to 20-minute message and open communion. Must be 18 or older to volunteer.
• Each year, the Helpline Center creates Holiday Guides for those who need help, and for those who want to help during the holiday season. Separate guides are available for assistance, volunteering, giving, and special events.
For more information about volunteer opportunities or the Holiday Guides, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.