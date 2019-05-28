How To Help Our Community is a weekly roundup of volunteer opportunities in the Black Hills as provided by the Helpline Center.
• Volunteers are needed for the annual Hills Shootout hosted by Black Hills Septic from 1-5 p.m. on Friday, May 31. Dinner is provided to those that volunteer. Must be 18 or older to volunteer.
• Great Strides Rapid City provides a great opportunity for people within the community to get involved in a great cause during Walk Day from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 8. Volunteers are needed for set-up, staking, food, registration, and tear down. Must be 18 or older with an adult or 18 or older to volunteer.
You have free articles remaining.
• Helpline Center needs volunteers and volunteer groups to distribute door hangers with information about Helpline Center 211 services in their neighborhoods. Volunteers are not expected to speak to homeowners; only hang information on doors. Must be 14 or older.
• Consider taking the time to socialize, pet, brush, and just play with the cats and kittens in Purassic Park at the Humane Society of the Black Hills. Must be 10 with an adult or 16 or older to volunteer.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.