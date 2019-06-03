How To Help Our Community is a weekly roundup of volunteer opportunities in the Black Hills as provided by the Helpline Center.
• Love INC-Sturgis’s program, Clothe-a-Kid, provides families an opportunity to receive $100 toward back-to-school clothing for each child in their household (grades K-8). Families will select one of three "Project Days" (June 4-7) to participate in (Giveback Garden / Pedal Power / Financial Freedom). Each workshop will consist of 2 sessions (approx. 2-3 hours each). Must be 13 with an adult or 18 or older to volunteer.
• The Yellow Bike Program is seeking volunteers to work on bikes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays throughout the summer. Lunch is provided to anyone working on bikes. Must be 6 with an adult or 18 or older to volunteer; court ordered allowed.
• The Historic Homestake Opera House seeks volunteers to assist with selling tickets, greeting guests, making popcorn, and ushering in the theater for three hours during events. There are approximately 70 shows per year. Must be 16 or older to volunteer.
• Volunteering with Girl Scouts is flexible and can be tailored to meet the needs and talents of our volunteers and girls alike. All volunteers must complete an application process, including a background check and interview. Must be 21 or older to volunteer.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.