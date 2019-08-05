How To Help Our Community is a weekly roundup of volunteer opportunities in the Black Hills as provided by the Helpline Center.
• Black Hills Reads community engagement program is seeking volunteers to share their information. You will be equipped with materials to present at community/school events. Black Hills Reads will also provide you with an incentive for every event you attend. Must 18 or older.
• Storybook Island's Once Upon A Festival needs volunteers to drive the train, work concessions, admissions and help operate the games on Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8. Two shifts are available: 9:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Must be 12 or older to volunteer with an adult or 14 or older.
• When transportation is a cancer patient’s biggest roadblock to treatment, the American Cancer Society Road to Recovery program provides the rides that can help save lives. Volunteers use their personal vehicle to give cancer patients in their community a much-needed lift. Must be 18 or older with a good driving record and reliable, safe transportation.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.