How To Help Our Community is a weekly roundup of volunteer opportunities in the Black Hills as provided by the Helpline Center.
• The Girls on the Run program through Embe needs volunteer coaches to lead lessons in empowerment, healthy decision making, gossiping, bullying, friendship, trustworthiness, body image, media influence, setting goals, and believing in yourself. Programs are held at local elementary schools twice a week, immediately after school for an hour and 15 minutes. Must 18 or older.
• Bethany Christian Services is seeking volunteers to be safe family coaches and mentors. Family Coaches are assigned to host families upon the placement of a child and must go through a short application and training process. Must be 22 or older.
You have free articles remaining.
• Dress for Success Black Hills is in need of individuals to help sort the clothing and accessory donations received from local donors for the program. Volunteers are needed for a variety of hours and days. Must 18 or older.
• Rapid City Hospital Volunteer Services is looking for volunteers who can provide comfort with non-therapeutic hand massages to patients and family members following guidelines. Volunteers must be mature, compassionate and have good communication skills. All volunteers must complete volunteer on-boarding requirements and specialized training. Must be 18 or older.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.