How To Help Our Community is a weekly roundup of volunteer opportunities in the Black Hills as provided by the Helpline Center.
• The YMCA is seeking energetic individuals to assist in their many group exercise classes. Must fill out an application. Time commitments vary dependent on classes taught. Must 18 or older.
• WellFully's annual Stampede is Saturday, July 27, and they are seeking volunteers to help with safe street crossings along the race route. Wellfully is hosting a Triathlon with the swim portion at the Roosevelt Swim Center. The biking portion will follow the city bike path through Rapid City toward the Fish Hatchery. The running portion will follow the bike path toward the fairgrounds. Volunteers will gather at 7:45 a.m. and will be in position along the route to help make street crossings safe until about 10:30 or 11 a.m. Must be 12 with an adult or 14 or older.
• Fork Real Cafe seeks volunteers to assist with preparing meals by chopping, cooking and assembling on Fridays and Saturdays. Fork Real Cafe is a place where anyone can come to enjoy a home-cooked meal in a dignified setting, regardless of their ability to pay. Training is available. Must be at least 8 with an adult or guardian or 14 or older. For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.