How To Help Our Community is a weekly roundup of volunteer opportunities in the Black Hills as provided by the Helpline Center.
• Form a Relay for Life Team with American Cancer Society to raise funds for cancer research and patient programs through fundraisers. It can be as simple as hosting a game night and taking donations or as complicated as hosting a sporting tournament. American Cancer Society is seeking teams all over the Black Hills. Must be 16 or older to volunteer; court ordered allowed.
• ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS® is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength, and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from alcoholism. The City County Alcohol & Drug Programs has a volunteer opportunity for AA meetings held for clients at times convenient for the clients, outside of CCADP’s current programming, and for the volunteers themselves. Must be 18 or older to volunteer.
• Volunteers of America is in need of volunteers to help at the Mommy's Closet donation desk from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Volunteer opportunity requires a background check. Must be 15 or older with an adult or 18 or older to volunteer.
• Helpline Center in Rapid City needs volunteers for the Spirit of Volunteerism Awards luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, at the Best Western Ramkota Convention Center.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.