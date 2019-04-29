How To Help Our Community is a weekly roundup of volunteer opportunities in the Black Hills as provided by the Helpline Center.
• Better Choices, Better Health® SD through SDSU Extension offers chronic disease self-management education workshops that are designed to help adults living with ongoing physical and/or mental health conditions. Volunteer Leaders are needed to attend a 4-day training session and agree to a minimum two-year commitment. Must be 18 or older.
• The Outdoor Adventure Program with Big Brothers, Big Sisters, is designed to instill in children a lifelong enthusiasm and respect for hunting, fishing, wildlife and habitat conservation, and landowner appreciation. Volunteer mentors are needed. Must be 21 or older.
• Relationships for HOPE is a mentoring program developed by the HOPE Center of Rapid City. Mentors will provide one-on-one support and guidance to a chronically homeless individual as they transition out of homelessness. The HOPE Center's Mentoring Program is seeking to have 10+ active mentoring relationships. Must be 21 or older.
• Teen Up invites teens to be a part of its Take ACTion group. Take ACTion is a group of young leaders who are influencing social change through theater. Must be 12 or older.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.