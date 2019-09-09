How To Help Our Community is a weekly roundup of volunteer opportunities in the Black Hills as provided by the Helpline Center.
• American Red Cross is seeking volunteers to assist with donor check-in and registration as well as providing drinks and snacks to donors after they have donated blood. Training provided. Must be available on weekdays, hours may vary. Must be 16 or 17 with an adult or 18 or older to volunteer.
• Rapid City Area Schools is seeking volunteers to help an elementary school counselor create bulletin boards, student activities and items to display in the school as well as some general office support. Scheduling is flexible. Must be 18 or older to volunteer.
• The Feeding South Dakota Food Pantry needs volunteers to stock shelves, sort food, complete data entry, check in clients, and provide overall customer service. Volunteers can choose a volunteer opportunity that suits them best. Must be 18 or older (court ordered allowed).
• Helpline Center will be hosting "Volunteers on Tap" from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at The Garage. Projects to take part in include dog toy making, creating meaningful messages to veterans and deployed service members, food pantry box assembly, layette newborn kits, and homemade laundry detergent. No need to RSVP. Must 5 or older with an adult or 18 or older to volunteer.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.