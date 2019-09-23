How To Help Our Community is a weekly roundup of volunteer opportunities in the Black Hills as provided by the Helpline Center.
• Life INC is seeking Children’s Ministry volunteers for their Tuesday and Thursday night Life INC classes. Volunteers will receive curriculum and teach the lesson, oversee crafts and games to the kids of parents attending classes. Two locations to choose from. Volunteers are needed now through Nov. 7, for one week or all nine weeks. Must be 15 or older.
• SHIINE (Senior Health Information and Insurance Education) is seeking people to assist senior citizens and the disabled population in Medicare-related tasks like applications and forms and solving problems effectively with the person. Must be 18 or older.
• Birthright, a pregnancy support center, is seeking volunteers in helping mothers stay healthy and have healthy babies. There are also opportunities to help with administrative and clerical work as well as computer-generated advertising and networking. Volunteers are needed from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 1-5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday for two-hour shifts or longer. Must be 18 or older.
For more information, dial 211 or visit helplinecenter.org.