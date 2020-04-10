Howell shows impressive improvement at Wyoming

Her hard work was key during the 2019-20 season. Howell decided she wanted to also compete on the Wyoming rodeo team this year, and she had the support from the two coaching staffs. Competing on both teams was something Howell was looking for coming out of high school.

“I think Wyoming was the best fit for that because it was the closest to home that I could do both, I know people here that do rodeo and it created a lot of connections to do both sports there,” Howell said.

“It honestly wasn’t terrible,” Howell said of competing on two teams while continuing the commitments of being a full-time student. “I enjoyed myself. I didn’t really feel stressed, and the flexibility from the coaches helped for sure. The rodeo coach was good about the times I could come in and practice. Having horses in Laramie, I definitely needed to take time to take care of them the way they needed to be. I definitely got better at time managing, but the flexibility with the coaches made a big difference, for sure.”

During the months leading up to the indoor season, Shayla spent Mondays on the track working on technique and spent the rest of the week in the weight room and practicing with her horses for the rodeo team. After the rodeo season ended in October, Howell was ready for the indoor season. As a result of all her hard work, she set her new personal best.