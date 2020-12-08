HRC coordinator salary approved; Soo San Drive name to change to Sioux San

Former Rapid City council member Maclom Chapman will serve as the first Human Relations Commission coordinator following a council vote Monday meeting.
Mayor Steve Allender said Tuesday that Chapman is a builder and to have him as the commission's first coordinator is going to set it up for success.
“It’s better than we could have hoped for,” Allender said. “Malcom and the new HRC will build this process from the ground up and position it for success in the future.”
The HRC, a group that investigates and mediates discrimination complaints, recently formed a partnership with the Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors. Allender said the HRC has also selected its inaugural members and has a new set of bylaws.
The annual salary of $76,151 for the position was approved by the council.
During the Monday meeting, council also voted 9-1 with council member Bill Evans voting no to change Soo San Drive to Sioux San Drive.
Evans said he voted no to make a point. He said the name “Sioux” was given to Indigenous Peoples in the area and it wasn’t of their own choosing.
“I think it’s a waste of energy on our part,” he said. “My point is not that I don’t want to change this particular name, I want it to be respectful. I don’t know if that vote accomplishes that.”
According to an online comment from council member Ritchie Nordstrom, there is record of a “Soo San Drive” in a 1968 Department of the Interior memo that states the drive was constructed prior to 1950. However, in official land deeds from the United States government gifting the lands to recipients, the road is referred to as “Sioux Sanatorium Drive.”
The council also approved two appeals for exception requests to allow pavement width less than 20 feet wide and a requirement waiver to install a water main in the HW Gould Memorial Drive. Janelle Finck, who spoke on behalf of three landowners, said the land wasn’t turning into a subdivision. Instead, landowners were simply trying to have continuous land on their side of the road.
Council also approved 8-1-1 an exception request for Broker Fund Dividend, LLC, from installing road, curb and gutter on a 91-lot development on East Anamosa Street. Nordstrom voted no and council member John Roberts abstained.
Land swap update
Allender said Tuesday that he is working with the Indian Boarding School Lands Project group on refining their goals to help set a clear foundation for the land substitution plan. He said he doesn’t have names for the committee yet but anticipates a plan by the June deadline.
He said the committee will include the city attorney and finance officer.
