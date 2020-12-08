HRC coordinator salary approved; Soo San Drive name to change to Sioux San

Former Rapid City council member Maclom Chapman will serve as the first Human Relations Commission coordinator following a council vote Monday meeting.

Mayor Steve Allender said Tuesday that Chapman is a builder and to have him as the commission's first coordinator is going to set it up for success.

“It’s better than we could have hoped for,” Allender said. “Malcom and the new HRC will build this process from the ground up and position it for success in the future.”

The HRC, a group that investigates and mediates discrimination complaints, recently formed a partnership with the Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors. Allender said the HRC has also selected its inaugural members and has a new set of bylaws.

The annual salary of $76,151 for the position was approved by the council.

During the Monday meeting, council also voted 9-1 with council member Bill Evans voting no to change Soo San Drive to Sioux San Drive.

Evans said he voted no to make a point. He said the name “Sioux” was given to Indigenous Peoples in the area and it wasn’t of their own choosing.