Hubbard seeks House seat in District 35

David Hubbard is a Democratic candidate for the state House of Representatives in District 35, which includes Rapid Valley, most of Box Elder, North Rapid east of Maple Avenue, and the SD School of Mines & Technology and its surrounding neighborhood.

"I want to represent the best interests of the whole community," Hubbard said in a news release. "Our current legislators are following a rigid right-wing agenda that divides us and sets us back."

Hubbard is a project manager and web developer for Robert Sharp & Associates, Inc., and is a medically retired U.S. Army Airborne Infantry Paratrooper. He grew up in Yale, S.D., and graduated from Iroquois High School and South Dakota State University.

"I strongly support equality for all South Dakotans," Hubbard said. "We must treat our Indigenous peoples, minority religions, and LGBTQ community with dignity and respect."

Hubbard believes that South Dakota should join the large majority of states that have taken advantage of Medicaid expansion.