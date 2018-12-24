This Christmas we are getting back to our roots at the Rapid City Journal.
Starting in today's paper, we are embarking on a lyrical journey through the Black Hills in winter via a series of five poems.
Our education reporter and published poet, Christopher Vondracek, has been scouring western South Dakota landscapes to bring our readers "Poems for Holiday Hills."
For decades, newspapers across the country published local poems. But, as fewer people wrote poetry through the years, the tradition of publishing it in papers slowly died.
Take your time, with each piece in this new poetry series. Read and reread. Let each meticulously planned word wash over you. Close your eyes and imagine these uniquely Black Hills places, people and themes.
Think of this series as a holiday gift and a reprieve from all the hustle and bustle of our regular local news coverage.
The poetry series isn't the only gift in this issue. Flip to the C section to see several pages of Christmas-themed content. From tips for Christmas recipes to games for the kids, this extra section is sure to keep your whole family occupied this holiday.
As a result of our larger Christmas issue, we will not be delivering a newspaper on Christmas Day. This change allows us to give our employees the day off to spend with their families.
We will follow a similar pattern for the New Year's holiday. On Dec. 31, subscribers will receive both the New Year's Eve and New Year's paper that morning.
Enjoy these special Journal gifts and from our family to yours have a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.