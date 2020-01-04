Human health, environmental and antibiotic concerns follow CAFO development

The National Association of Local Boards of Health said in a 2010 report that antibiotic use in animal feed has increased as more animals are being raised in CAFOs.

Farmers use antibiotics in feed to keep animals healthy and to prevent potentially disastrous infections and die-offs of large numbers of animals kept in confined areas.

In the report “Understanding Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations and Their Impact on Communities,” which was sanctioned by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, researchers found that 70% of antibiotics used annually in America were given to beef cattle, hogs and chickens in their feed at the time of the study. Furthermore, the researchers noted that nearly half of those antibiotics are the same as those used to treat human illnesses. They found strong evidence that antibiotics in animal feed are transferred to humans and leading to a growing number of antibiotic-resistant organisms.