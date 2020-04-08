Human remains identified as Rapid City woman missing since 2015

The human remains found March 31 along a creek at a Rapid City golf course have been identified as a woman who's been missing since 2015.
Malinda Ader was a 35-year-old from Rapid City who was last seen on May 31, 2015, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.
Detectives began looking through missing person cases as soon as a nearly complete skeleton was found on March 31 along Rapid Creek at the Elks Golf Course on Jolly Lane, spokesman Brendyn Medina said Thursday.
They were looking at photos of Ader and realized her teeth had similarities to the remains, Medina said.
"That was where this case really broke open," Medina said.
A forensic odonatologist confirmed the body was Ader by comparing the teeth to her dental records, the news release says.
Ader didn't have any identification card on her, Medina said. He said detectives found about 75% of her skeleton and other evidence that he did not share.
The Journal did not report on Ader's disappearance, according to the newspaper's archives, and the police department didn't alert the public when she went missing, Medina said.
Based on speaking with detectives who worked the case, Medina said he believes the police department didn't send a press release when Ader went missing because loved ones said she had a history of disappearing and then returning and detectives hadn't found anything suspicious. The department also thought that her disappearance may have been linked to mental health.
A family member reported in June 2015 that Ader was missing, the news release says. Police learned she was last seen on May 31, 2015, by a friend who visited Ader's home on New York Street.
"In the months following police followed a variety of leads in the case, none of which pointed to any suspicious activity in her disappearance," the news release says.
The department is now turning to the "world of forensics" to understand the circumstances of Ader's death, including how she died, Medina said. Evidence has been submitted to labs across the country.
Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Rick Arlaud at (605) 394-4134.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.