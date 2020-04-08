Human remains identified as Rapid City woman missing since 2015

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The human remains found March 31 along a creek at a Rapid City golf course have been identified as a woman who's been missing since 2015.

Malinda Ader was a 35-year-old from Rapid City who was last seen on May 31, 2015, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

Detectives began looking through missing person cases as soon as a nearly complete skeleton was found on March 31 along Rapid Creek at the Elks Golf Course on Jolly Lane, spokesman Brendyn Medina said Thursday.

They were looking at photos of Ader and realized her teeth had similarities to the remains, Medina said.

"That was where this case really broke open," Medina said.

A forensic odonatologist confirmed the body was Ader by comparing the teeth to her dental records, the news release says.

Ader didn't have any identification card on her, Medina said. He said detectives found about 75% of her skeleton and other evidence that he did not share.