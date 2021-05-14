Human Resources director says city employees deserve bonuses for work done during pandemic

The city's Human Resources director said the city council should use a portion of surplus money to give more than 700 city employees up to $1,000 in bonuses for dealing with the changes and working through the pandemic.
The $20 million in surplus funds comes from state reimbursement to the city for COVID-19 grant-funded expenditures from CARES Act dollars, as well as from the city's unexpected 3.3% increase in sales tax receipts from 2019 to 2020 and budget cuts during the pandemic.
City Human Resources Director Nick Stroot was one of eight department directors to present a proposal, all of which totaled about $25 million. The bonus proposal would total around $619,000 for city employees.
“This is the city’s way of saying, ‘Hey, thanks for sticking with us, coming to work when you were called and performing your duties with the professionalism we expect,’” Stroot said to the city council.
Eligible employees are those full- or part-time benefited employees who were employed in 2020 and are still employed at the time of disbursement if the proposal is approved by the city council.
Public safety employees would receive $1,000 while other city employees would receive about $500. As of Thursday, there are 770 employees who would qualify, including 166 in the police department and 155 in the fire department.
All 12 department directors meet the criteria for the bonuses. Both the fire chief and police chief would be eligible for the $1,000 bonus while the others would be eligible for the $500.
Stroot said the surplus money has to be used for a one-time expense, so they can’t give employees a pay raise.
He said city employees had to work with a myriad of changes during the pandemic.
“That time was just a complete unknown,” he said. “We had no idea what was coming and it hit fast. We were following the news and all of a sudden it was in our community.”
Stroot said the city changed policies, closed city hall to the public and required employees to wear masks.
“Our police department was figuring out new ways to operate while fulfilling their mission and so was fire,” he said. “The rest of the city had to figure out how to fulfill the critical mission we’re charged with while being as safe as possible having never lived through a pandemic.”
Stroot said change is stressful and can be hard for people. He said city employees dealt with it on a weekly and even daily basis during the early months of the pandemic.
“Our employees stepped up, asked questions and banded together,” he said.
Stroot said there’s a chance some policies, like the plexi-glass dividers between employees and citizens, could continue for the foreseeable future, while others have fallen by the wayside. City hall is now open and masks are no longer required but recommended.
There is no timeline for the council members to make a decision on project proposals to use the surplus funds.
