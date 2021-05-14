Human Resources director says city employees deserve bonuses for work done during pandemic

All 12 department directors meet the criteria for the bonuses. Both the fire chief and police chief would be eligible for the $1,000 bonus while the others would be eligible for the $500.

Stroot said the surplus money has to be used for a one-time expense, so they can’t give employees a pay raise.

He said city employees had to work with a myriad of changes during the pandemic.

“That time was just a complete unknown,” he said. “We had no idea what was coming and it hit fast. We were following the news and all of a sudden it was in our community.”

Stroot said the city changed policies, closed city hall to the public and required employees to wear masks.

“Our police department was figuring out new ways to operate while fulfilling their mission and so was fire,” he said. “The rest of the city had to figure out how to fulfill the critical mission we’re charged with while being as safe as possible having never lived through a pandemic.”

Stroot said change is stressful and can be hard for people. He said city employees dealt with it on a weekly and even daily basis during the early months of the pandemic.