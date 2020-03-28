Humane society needs your help to keep animals safe

Quarantine yourself from pets — If you have tested positive for COVID-19 or suspect that you may be positive, it remains unclear whether a pet can contract COVID-19 or become a vector for passing it, so steer clear of pets and other humans in your household during this time. If you cannot find someone else to care for your pet, continue providing care yourself, but limit contact with them as much as possible. Try not to pet them but, if you must, wash your hands both before and after. Do not kiss them or snuggle with them, and wear a face mask around them. Once you get better and the quarantine has passed, you can give your pet extra love and snuggles to make up for the couple of weeks apart.