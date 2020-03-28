Humane society needs your help to keep animals safe

The Humane Society of the Black Hills is currently closed to public traffic but is open for essential services and adoptions by appointment.
The shelter is preparing now for the springtime kitten and dog influx. In March and April 2019, the HSBH took in 826 animals.
“We’re doing everything we can to best serve the animals and community during this crisis and will continue to do so,” said Jerry Steinley, HSBH executive director.
The following steps can help animals remain safe and healthy.
Adopt: HSBH is currently open seven days a week for adoption appointments. Call 394-4170 to schedule an adoption. Dog adoptions can be done without entering the building; cat and small animal adoptions can be done with limited contact. All dogs and cats adopted will come with age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit.
Hold stray pets at home: For friendly, healthy stray pets, the shelter is asking finders to consider caring for them. Call 394-4170 to file a “Found” report, get the pet scanned by an Animal Services officer or the shelter to see if there is a microchip, and keep the pet until the owner has a chance to pick it up. HSBH is accepting emergency-only intake and is trying to keep the number of pets in the shelter as low as possible to prepare for the coming weeks of higher-than-usual intake anticipated. The shelter is asking pet owners who would like to surrender their pets to hold onto their pets during this outbreak, unless it is a true emergency.
Leave kittens with their mothers: Unless the kittens are sick or in immediate danger, the shelter is asking people to leave them with their mothers, where they have the best chance of survival. More information about springtime litters can be found at hsbh.org.
Plan ahead: Pet owners should make a plan for their pets in case they get sick and need to be hospitalized. The safest place for pets is in their own home, so people should be asking family members, neighbors or friends if they could care for their pets if the pet owners needs to be hospitalized. Pet owners should write down their pet’s diet and feeding schedule, any medications they need, and other special instructions.
Donate to HSBH: Donations of cash and supplies help immensely and can be left at the HSBH, 1820 E. St. Patrick Street, or donate online at hsbh.org.
Stay home and consider fostering: We have limited foster availability at this time, but we would like to have a list of people who would be available to help in a crisis.
Spread the word: Tell friends, family, coworkers, and more that HSBH needs adopters for cats, small animals and dogs. We also need scheduled volunteers, fosters and donations to continue animal care. Share HSBH posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, reminding others that social distancing doesn’t have to be lonely; lots of animals need to be adopted and fostered.
The following tips from RestoraPet pet health supplement company can ease the stress of the coronavirus quarantine for you and your adopted or foster pets:
Ensure adequate pet-care supply — Pet owners should have enough food, supplements, medications, and any other pet-care products needed to last your pet at least two weeks and, ideally, four weeks.
Find indoor games to help pets exercise — There are several ways to engage pets physically and mentally while indoors. Consider playing keep away, getting pets to chase laser pointers, calling dogs back and forth through the house with treats, blowing bubbles for them to chase, playing hide and seek, or getting them puzzle toys. You can also encourage them to forage for food, set up an indoor agility course, and play “find the toy or treat.”
Make an indoor or backyard potty — Having a stash of pee pads in the house may prove useful, if you and your dog don’t want to go outdoors. Also, consider making a potty for your dog in the backyard by bordering an area of your yard.
Do not overfeed — It is easier than ever to stress eat during self-isolation — and overfeed pets too. According to a recent Pet Obesity Prevention survey, nearly 60 percent of cats and 56 percent of dogs are considered overweight or obese, which can lead to health problems.
Develop a schedule — Many pets, like people, are comforted by routines. As many of us find our daily routines disrupted, it’s important to develop new rituals and routines that help give pets structure. Continue to feed them and walk them on a similar schedule, if possible, or develop new indoor routines to replace the missing rituals.
Quarantine yourself from pets — If you have tested positive for COVID-19 or suspect that you may be positive, it remains unclear whether a pet can contract COVID-19 or become a vector for passing it, so steer clear of pets and other humans in your household during this time. If you cannot find someone else to care for your pet, continue providing care yourself, but limit contact with them as much as possible. Try not to pet them but, if you must, wash your hands both before and after. Do not kiss them or snuggle with them, and wear a face mask around them. Once you get better and the quarantine has passed, you can give your pet extra love and snuggles to make up for the couple of weeks apart.
Have updated medical records — If you have to board your pet to keep him or her safe, it's a good idea to ensure every pet is up to date on his or her vaccines. Also, make sure pets are microchipped and their records are up to date.
Stay calm — Since pets pick up on our nervous energy, the last thing you want to do is stress them out in a way that causes them to act out, further perpetuating your own anxiety. Do some deep breathing, pet them calmly, and make sure to give them your full, undivided attention at least 15 minutes per day, to soothe both them and yourself.
