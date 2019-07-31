Jerry Steinley has been named the executive director of the Humane Society of the Black Hills in Rapid City after working as the resource development director there since June 2017.
He replaces Jacque Harvey, who has accepted a position with the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha.
“I see a great future for the humane society, and I’m thankful the board of directors has entrusted me with this challenging new role,” Steinley said in a news release.
The nonprofit will be focusing on developing outreach and education, expanding partnerships with the business community, and maintaining current services for more than 5,000 animals that come through the doors each year, Steinley said.